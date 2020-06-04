Amazon Eliminates Referral Fees on Essential Goods to Mexico

Amazon is temporarily eliminating seller referral fees on some essential goods on its Mexican marketplace, citing the coronavirus pandemic. The policy will be in place for the month of June.

“We are closely monitoring the developments of COVID-19 and its impact to our customers, selling partners, and employees,” it told US sellers who sell on Amazon Mexico.

“To serve our customers with high priority items, we have eliminated the Referral Fees for Selling on Amazon in the following categories,” and it proceeded to list certain types of goods in the following categories: Baby; Home and Kitchen; Health, Beauty and Personal Care; Food and Drinks; and Industry, Business and Science.

Products included including Baby Food, Thermometers, Dishwashers and Dishwashers, Masks and Respirators, Feminine Care, Masks and Respirators, and Cleaning and Sanitation Supplies, and many other items.

The change will be effective on June 1st and will remain in place until June 30th, 2020, Amazon said.