USPS Tells Employees to Carry Papers amid Civil Unrest, Pandemic

The US Postal Service took the unprecedented step of advising employees and contractors to carry an “essential service provider letter” as they perform their duties and travel to and from work.

The letter explains that postal employees are providing an essential service for the federal government.

“The Postal Service is reminding employees and contractors that they are exempt from curfew orders and other travel restrictions issued by state and local governments due to recent civil unrest and the coronavirus pandemic,” the organization said.

The Postal Service is advising employees and contractors to:

Carry a Postal Service-issued identification badge and the essential service provider letter whenever they travel

Show the postal ID and letter if stopped by law enforcement officers enforcing travel restrictions

Explain the nature of their work for the Postal Service and the reason they’re traveling, including whether they’re commuting to or from work or traveling during their workday

Employees and contractors should also carry their supervisor’s name, number and email address in case authorities need additional information, according to the advisory posted on the USPS website.