eBay and Etsy Contribute to Social Justice Organizations

eBay and Etsy are making contributions to social justice organizations, they announced this week joining the many organizations, including brands and retailers, that have been making statements about racial disparity over the past week.

Etsy CEO Josh Silverman wrote in a post on the Etsy News blog on Monday, “The past days and weeks have, once again, shone a spotlight on the tremendous injustices in our society. We stand in solidarity with our employees and communities who are voicing their anguish, anger, and deep frustration with systems that oppress and devalue Black lives.”

Etsy will donate $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative and $500,000 to Borealis Philanthropy’s Black-Led Movement Fund and will match employee donations.

“We believe that it’s critical to provide support to organizations working tirelessly for criminal justice reform and those that assist Black-led institutions,” Silverman said.

Meanwhile, eBay executive Jordan Sweetnam explained in a post on Monday night the company’s reaction to “Blackout Tuesday,” a day in which major record labels vowed to take a day off from work on June 2 “to disconnect and focus on reconnecting with their communities.”

Sweetnam wrote in his post on the eBay Seller Announcement Board:

“We have thousands of sellers, many of them people of color, who make their living selling items in the music category – from vinyl and amplifiers to guitars and turntables. For many of you, closing down for one day just isn’t an option, even if you would like nothing more than to show support and stand in solidarity with anyone who suffers discrimination.

“eBay in the U.S. will donate all fees that we collect on June 2 from items sold in the music categories to a charity that supports equality in America. We want you to always be proud to be a part of the eBay community, as we partner with you, and to endeavor to be a force for good.”