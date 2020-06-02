Pinterest Makes It Easier to Shop from Image Search

Pinterest launched a Shop tab on its Lens visual-search feature that makes it easier for users to purchase items from search results.

Note that sellers who upload their catalogs to Pinterest can create regular Product Pins; they can also create “Product Rich Pins,” which display up-to-date information on price and availability from the merchant’s website.

Lens has been around for several years – in Pinterest’s help file, the social networking site explains that “Lens lets you discover ideas inspired by anything you point your Pinterest camera at.”

Here’s what’s new, according to Monday’s announcement: “Just click the camera in the search bar, snap or upload a photo, and see a “Shop” tab with a feed of shoppable Pins based on the in-stock products we’ve identified in that image. Every Product Pin links directly to the checkout page on the retailer’s site.”

Smaller sellers are able to take advantage of Pinterest shopping features through a recent partnership with Shopify that allows its merchants to more easily upload their product catalogs to Pinterest.

“We also just announced a new way to shop curated picks from influencers and publishers with shopping spotlights,” Pinterest said.

Sellers can learn more about Pinterest’s shopping features and how to set up a business account, which is needed to use its catalog and advertising features, on this landing page on Pinterest.com.