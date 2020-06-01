eBay CEO Sends Message of Support to Employees

eBay’s new CEO Jamie Iannone posted a message on LinkedIn today with a copy of the following email he sent to all global eBay employees last night.

Heartbroken. Exhausted. Infuriated. Horrified. These are the words that many of us are saying and emotions we’re experiencing in response to the most recent senseless killings in the U.S. of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

We wonder how we got to this moment, asking how this is possible today. The reality is that we in America have not yet left our terrible legacy of racism and violence behind.

Right now, during the global pandemic, we’re all in the habit of saying “stay safe” or “I hope you and your family are safe and healthy.” This moment exposes two difficult realities. Many of our black colleagues, friends and neighbors never feel completely safe. Not at work, in a car, sidewalk, park or even their own home. This is often true for people of color from all backgrounds. And, communities of color are being disproportionately affected by COVID-19 in the U.S.

Although I can’t full understand what the black community and people of color experience on a daily basis, I am committed to learning more. And, I can make clear to everyone that this company stands for justice.

Racism, bigotry, xenophobia and bias, whether blatant or implicit, is contrary to who we are at eBay. Period.

This situation impacts many of our eBay colleagues on a personal level. To everyone who is hurting, we see you, we acknowledge you and we stand with you. We’re here for anyone who needs support. Our People Experience team is ready to help, and the Employee Assistance Program is available at all times.

It’s an excruciating time for many people across the U.S. For those outside the U.S., all this news may be confusing or perplexing but I wanted to include you in the conversation. As colleagues, let’s be there for each other. The eBay Leadership Team and I are committed to listening, learning and acting to help make sure eBay remains a force for good and a safe place to work for all of us.

We empower people and create opportunity for all. THIS is why we work so hard every day. Our purpose inspires and pushes us to be the best versions of ourselves.

Let’s talk openly and honestly. Let’s listen with our whole hearts and minds.

Jamie

Update 6/1/2020: PayPal CEO Dan Schulman also emailed employees last night, he posted on LinkedIn.