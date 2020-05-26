Sponsored Link
Amazon Launches New Multichannel Fulfillment Fee Calculator

Ina Steiner
Amazon
Amazon Offers Merchants New Multichannel Fulfillment Fee Calculator

Amazon launched a new Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF) fee calculator for sellers. Amazon explains how MCF works on this help page on the Amazon website:

“Send all or some of your inventory directly to an Amazon fulfillment center. When customers purchase products on your website or another third-party sales channel, we receive your orders and pick, pack, and ship them directly to your customers.

“MCF is available with or without Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA). If you do use FBA to sell on Amazon, your existing inventory will serve both Amazon customers and customers from your other sales channels.”

On Tuesday, the company said sellers could now “quickly preview per-unit Multi-Channel Fulfillment fees with our new fee calculator” – Go to Multi-Channel Fulfillment and click the Fee Calculator tab to access the template.

You can find the full announcement on Amazon Seller Central.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

