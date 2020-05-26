Amazon Launches New Multichannel Fulfillment Fee Calculator

Amazon launched a new Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF) fee calculator for sellers. Amazon explains how MCF works on this help page on the Amazon website:

“Send all or some of your inventory directly to an Amazon fulfillment center. When customers purchase products on your website or another third-party sales channel, we receive your orders and pick, pack, and ship them directly to your customers.

“MCF is available with or without Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA). If you do use FBA to sell on Amazon, your existing inventory will serve both Amazon customers and customers from your other sales channels.”

On Tuesday, the company said sellers could now “quickly preview per-unit Multi-Channel Fulfillment fees with our new fee calculator” – Go to Multi-Channel Fulfillment and click the Fee Calculator tab to access the template.

You can find the full announcement on Amazon Seller Central.