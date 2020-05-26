Delivery Delays in Canada amid Unprecedented COVID Demand

Canada Post issued a warning on Tuesday stemming from the coronavirus pandemic that can be summed up as follows:

Unprecedented parcel volumes + physical distancing = delivery delays

Canadians should anticipate parcel delays for the foreseeable future, even as Canada Post delivers at record levels, the postal service said. “Processing record parcel volumes in plants that were never designed to keep people two metres apart takes more time.”

A week ago, volume hit an all-time high with a one-day delivery record of 2.1 million parcels delivered to Canadian on Tuesday, May 19.

Adding to the challenge: Canada Post also said it’s handling a wider variety of items, with an increased number of larger household items such as mini-fridges, patio furniture, and barbecues. “These bulky items often require a two-person lift which creates additional safety challenges and delays,” it said.

The organization is responding by taking actions such as processing and delivering on weekends and adding support from trained temporary employees.

Buyers and sellers should also be aware that their packages may take an unexpected route to their destination: “As well, some parcels may be transferred to other Canada Post locations for processing based on capacity,” it wrote. “While this reduces delays, customers tracking their items may notice their parcel is taking a different route than normal.”

It ended its announcement by thanking Canadians: “We understand the importance of these items, especially at this time, and thank Canadians for their patience and understanding. Our employees are working hard to serve and we’ll continue to keep customers updated on our progress.”