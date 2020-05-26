Mobile Selling App Mercari Invests in Desktop Features

Mobile app Mercari is beefing up its website functionality. Mercari is among a new generation of ecommerce platforms that came on board in recent years that are “mobile first,” challenging online marketplaces with their intuitive mobile-buying and selling features.

Nevertheless, there are times when it’s easier to do certain tasks on the computer than on a phone or tablet, especially for sellers.

In a post on Tuesday, Mercari announced some of the changes it recently made, writing, “We’ve been hard at work making your selling experience the best it can be. We know that Mercari.com is an important part of making successful sales. The tools we’ve built are crucial to managing multiple listings right from your computer.”

It called attention to the following new features on Mercari.com:

Buyer-seller messaging is easier – and it’s now possible for buyers to make a purchase right from a chat session with a seller.

Managing multiple listings is faster – filtering through listings is easier, and sellers can view their current listings (active and inactive) or sold listings (complete and in progress) separately. And analytics are next to each listing, allowing sellers to see likes, views, and the last time the listing was edited.

Repricing is now available on Mercari.com – the new “Smart Pricing tool” allows sellers to let their prices automatically update to meet market demand, while setting a minimum price below which it cannot drop.

Mercari also said additional features would be coming soon. You can read the full post on the Mercari blog with details on each new feature.