eBay Extends Some Seller Protection Until July

Ina Steiner
eBay
eBay announced today it will protect sellers’ accounts from being downgraded through July 19th. In March, it had promised to protect accounts through the June 20th evaluation period.

eBay updated the March announcement to state, “Your account will be protected from being downgraded from the March 20th seller performance standard evaluation through July 19th.”

You can find the updated post on the eBay Announcement Board.

Meanwhile Amazon announced today it was extending some seller protections until June 1st.

Both companies are offering seller protections due to challenges resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
