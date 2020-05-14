Amazon Makes Product Customization More Profitable

Sellers enrolled in the Amazon Custom program, which allows them to offer customizable goods, can now charge an additional fee for select customization options. It’s one of several new features Amazon announced this week.

Other features added to Amazon Custom include the following:

Customize up to five surfaces on one product. Within each surface you can add up to 10 text and image customizations and up to 100 options customizations.

Upload up to 20 custom fonts or select from more than 100 preloaded fonts.

Assign different colors to each text field.

Control the types of characters customers can enter, including emojis, letters and numbers, and capital letters.

Specify the number of text lines within a customization field, allowing customers to wrap or stack text within a single field.

Permit customers to upload one or more image files to any location on the product.

Preview the customer experience before the listing is live.

We first wrote about Amazon Custom in 2015 when Amazon rolled it out as a pilot program to a select group of sellers.

You can find a landing page on Amazon featuring customizable products, and you can learn more about selling through the program on this page.