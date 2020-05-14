Amazon Extends Some Seller Protections through May 31st

Amazon is extending some seller protections through the end of May because of the challenges many are facing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, Amazon began pausing account suspensions for order performance issues relating to Late Shipment Rate, Cancellation Rate, and Order Defect Rate metrics through May 15.

On Wednesday, it extended those protections through May 31. The response from sellers: many said it was an excellent move, but some asked the company to extend the protections until the USPS gets back up to speed. There were also many concerns about an increase in negative feedback left by customers.

Amazon said it had made the decision to pause account suspensions in April “after hearing from many of you about supply chain and fulfillment difficulties you were having and in order to protect your account health.”

It explained: “Beginning June 1, we will restart tracking and enforcing selling accounts with high cancellation rate, late shipment rate, or order defect rate per our established order performance standards. Any order performance defects showing in your Account Health page from prior to June 1 will not be used to evaluate your account health.”

Amazon also provided some advice for sellers on how to keep their accounts from incurring order defects:

Closely monitor your inventory levels and make sure your listings accurately reflect available inventory.

Ensure your default ship settings match your current fulfillment capabilities.

Monitor customer inquiries received via Buyer-Seller Messaging and respond quickly – at most and within 48 hours.

You can find the announcement on Seller Central on Amazon.com.