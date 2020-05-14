ShippingEasy Offers New Guide to Flat Rate Shipping

Online sellers may think of USPS when they think of flat-rate shipping, but UPS and FedEx offer solutions as well. ShippingEasy published a new guide for online sellers to better understand and take advantage of flat-rate shipping options.

It’s not easy to make apples-to-apples rate comparisons between USPS Priority Mail, UPS Simple Rate, and FedEx One Rate. Each has its own unique set of options, such as free supplies versus having to supply your own packaging. Each service has also different delivery times, which can vary based on the location of the buyer and the seller.

Saving even a small amount per package can add up given the significant cost of shipping. The guide describes the pros and cons of flat rate shipping and features many tables making it easy to see at a glance the packaging requirements, weight limits, transit times of each carrier’s flat-rate service. Other tables compare 3-day services and ground services – there’s even a key for the acronyms used by each service (did you know USPS RRBB stands for USPS Regional Rate Box B?).

ShippingEasy offers inventory management as well as shipping solutions and integrates with online marketplaces and ecommerce platforms including Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Walmart, Shopify, Magento, and WooCommerce.

You can find its free guide on the ShippingEasy website.