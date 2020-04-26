Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

eBay Clarifies Protection for UK Sellers during Coronavirus

Ina Steiner
eBay
eBay Clarifies Protection for UK Sellers during Coronavirus

On Friday, eBay felt the need to clarify the protection measures it put in place to protect UK sellers during the coronavirus pandemic.

A week earlier, it provided an update on those measures, writing, “We’d like to give you an update on the seller protection measures in place to ensure your Seller Performance is not impacted in case of delays or interruptions of postage services that are beyond your control, during these unprecedented times.”

In its April 24th post, eBay UK reiterated that it was offering seller protection to ensure Seller Performance would not be affected in the case of delivery delays or interruptions outside sellers’ control, but it said it could temporarily restrict sellers’ account privileges if it observes activity that it needs to verify.

“The required verifications are a key element in helping to create a trusted marketplace and may include: proof of identity, address, inventory or order fulfilment,” eBay told sellers in the UK.

You can read the full post from Friday on the eBay UK announcement board.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply