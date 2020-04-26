eBay Clarifies Protection for UK Sellers during Coronavirus

On Friday, eBay felt the need to clarify the protection measures it put in place to protect UK sellers during the coronavirus pandemic.

A week earlier, it provided an update on those measures, writing, “We’d like to give you an update on the seller protection measures in place to ensure your Seller Performance is not impacted in case of delays or interruptions of postage services that are beyond your control, during these unprecedented times.”

In its April 24th post, eBay UK reiterated that it was offering seller protection to ensure Seller Performance would not be affected in the case of delivery delays or interruptions outside sellers’ control, but it said it could temporarily restrict sellers’ account privileges if it observes activity that it needs to verify.

“The required verifications are a key element in helping to create a trusted marketplace and may include: proof of identity, address, inventory or order fulfilment,” eBay told sellers in the UK.

You can read the full post from Friday on the eBay UK announcement board.