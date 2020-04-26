Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Amazon Vets New Sellers through Video Interviews

Ina Steiner
Amazon
Amazon Vets New Sellers through Video Interviews

Amazon is testing a new program to vet new sellers, according to Geekwire, which broke the news on Sunday.

Amazon told the publication it began the pilot program early this year that initially included in-person appointments with prospective sellers, but it switched exclusively to video conferencing in February due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Geekwire said Amazon had vetted 1,000 merchants from China, the UK, Japan, and the US through the new program.

You can find the details in this Geekwire article.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply