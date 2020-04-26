How to Source Products from Goodwill during Shutdown

Many thrift stores around the country are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there’s still a way to buy items from Goodwill to resell online.

Goodwill San Francisco is offering Reseller Mystery Boxes containing items with a Goodwill retail price of at least $45 for a special price of $11 through selling app Poshmark.

The mystery boxes are only available to Poshmark sellers through its Wholesale Market, which is available to sellers who have sold 10 or more items on Poshmark and who have a seller rating of 4.5+.

“Each box contains up to five Goodwill store-quality items in assorted brands and sizes with a suggested Goodwill retail price of $45 or more,” Poshmark announced on Thursday.

Poshmark sellers can check their sales and average rating by going to Account Tab > My Posh Stats.

Goodwill will be adding boxes to its Poshmark closet weekly.

You can read the announcement on the Poshmark blog, find the FAQs on this page of the Poshmark website, and see what sellers have to say on Facebook (where some sellers link to their own bundled “mystery boxes”).