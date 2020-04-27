Helping Retailers Fight the Fear of COVID Cooties

Rifling through bins of used clothing used to bring joy to online sellers hoping to nab designer goods at thrift-store prices to resell on eBay, Facebook Marketplace, or selling apps for a healthy profit. But the coronavirus pandemic may put a damper on thrill-of-the-hunt scouting trips and could even give mall shoppers the heebie-jeebies.

A new service hopes to reassure germaphobe customers (and store employee) who may be afraid of catching COVID by offering to certify stores as adhering to good hygiene practices.

The HealthyVerify safety standards program was created by the Rose Law Group with the help of Arizona State University and Barrow Neurological Institute at Dignity Health’s St. Joseph’s Hospital in Arizona, according to an article published today by the Phoenix Business Journal.

Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona was the first company to become “HealthyVerify Certified.”

According to HealthyVerify’s website, “HealthyVerify Certification procedures are carefully crafted for each business with unique criteria based on recommendations from health leaders around the world, and the latest scientific research. If you wish to become certified, our expert team will work with you to develop specific procedures for you and your employees to implement. You will then be subject to periodic monitoring to verify ongoing compliance and maintain your certification.”

The service requires companies follow procedures that vary based on the type of business, location, size, environment, number of employees and other factors. According to the website, HealthyVerify procedures include recommendations that help businesses answer the following questions:

How to screen employees for health

What chemicals to use when cleaning high touch surfaces

How often to clean different surfaces at your business

How employees should interact and space themselves from others

How to reduce touch-points

How air flow can help reduce infection risks

What should proper signage and warnings say

What your employees should wear

And much more…

Goodwill worked with HealthyVerify and its resident expert Dr. Ana Moran, an infectious disease specialist, to earn its certification, and it has opened the doors of its thrift stores in Arizona.

Court Rich of the Rose Law Group told EcommerceBytes the service started this year in response to the current pandemic situation. “The price varies depending on the business seeking certification and takes into account the details of each customer,” he said.

On Tuesday, April 28, HealthyVerify will host a Zoom call with its founders Jordan Rose and Court Rich, along with Dr. Moran and CEO of Goodwill of Central Arizona Tim O’Neal to discuss how retailers can get back to work – more information about the call is available in this post in the Rose Law Group newsletter.