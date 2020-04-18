Good News and Bad News for Amazon FBA Sellers

Hampered from sending items to Amazon fulfillment centers to sell through the FBA program? The good news is, Amazon said it continues to ease restrictions on what it will accept after clamping down in mid-March on non-essential goods due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The bad news: Amazon is limiting the quantity of those products it will allow sellers to send.

On Saturday, Amazon informed sellers: “Beginning April 18, 2020, more products are eligible for shipment creation. We continue to focus on ensuring our ability to fulfill the highest priority products that customers need at this time. While a broader set of products can now be sent to our fulfillment centers, we are limiting the quantity you can send for some of these products.”

Here’s how to check to see which products (and how many) you can send, according to today’s announcement: “You can see products that are eligible for shipment creation in the Restock Inventory page and the Restock report. Products that are eligible and have quantity limits will be marked with a Limited restock tag.”

On March 17, Amazon had stopped accepting sellers’ inbound shipments to its fulfillment centers for products other than high-demand goods such as household staples and medical supplies, explaining it was a temporary policy through April 5th.

On March 27, it indicated an easing of the restriction, writing, “While we will continue prioritizing the products we can receive beyond April 5, we are now able to broaden the list.”

Many sellers rely on Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) for their livelihood; some were able to pivot to fulfilling goods themselves.

In the April 18th Amazon announcement, the marketplace told sellers it was working hard to restore regular operations and added, “we appreciate your patience and understanding.”