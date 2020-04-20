Etsy Rolls Out Green Shipping Initiative to Reverb Marketplace

Etsy greeted Earth Day a little early this week, announcing on Monday it is rolling out its green shipping initiative to its Reverb musical gear marketplace.

An Etsy spokesperson said the company is broadening its sustainability efforts by offsetting 100% of shipping emissions for every item purchased on Reverb. Fittingly, it is investing in environmental projects that include those that conserve hardwoods traditionally used to make musical instruments.

As with its carbon offset program for the Etsy marketplace, there will be no additional cost to Reverb buyers or sellers.

The spokesperson told EcommerceBytes, “90% of Etsy buyers say that environmental sustainability is important or very important to them,” and she said there has been a 62% increase in searches on Etsy for eco-friendly items in the last twelve months compared to the same time the previous year.

The carbon-neutral shipping messaging in the shopping experience positively impacts purchase behavior, the company wrote in its announcement; that’s based on a conversion rate increase as a result of placing messaging about the initiative on its shopping cart page, it explained.

“Last year, Etsy became the first global ecommerce company to offset 100% of carbon emissions from shipping. Since then, we’ve offset over 173,000 metric tons of CO2 – the equivalent of charging 22 billion smartphones – and invested in projects that protect forests, sponsor wind and solar farms and develop greener methods for producing auto parts. “

You can read more about the company’s green initiatives on the Etsy corporate blog.