eBay Runs Promotion for Car Dealers

Ina Steiner
eBay
eBay is running a promotion for car dealers, it announced Friday. Sellers who list over 6 vehicles a year on eBay can get up to two free auto relists.

The promotion runs through May 16, 2020 and is good for eBay Motors vehicles listings on.eBay.com.

“As we continue to find ways to help sellers during this unprecedented time, eBay is offering you an opportunity to save on Vehicles fees if you’re a high volume seller, meaning that you sell more than 6 Vehicles per year,” it announced.

Note that sellers must first activate the promotion through the advanced listing tool. Read the full terms for details and restrictions, see the eBay Announcement Board.

Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

