Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Amazon Goes DIY to Keep Employees on the Job

Ina Steiner
Amazon
Amazon Goes DIY to Keep Employees on the Job

Amazon is famous for what it calls its “customer obsession,” but the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting home the fact that without healthy employees, it’s hampered in achieving that mission.

So it’s calling on some of its other “leadership principles” to figure out how to keep employees healthy and on the job, such as “Invent and Simplify.”

Today, Amazon announced that in addition to its operations sites and grocery stores distributing masks to employees and conducting employee temperature checks, a next step might be regular testing of all employees, including those who aren’t showing symptoms. But due to the scarcity of testing, it’s taking a Do It Yourself approach.

Amazon wrote on its corporate blog, “If every person, including people with no symptoms, could be tested regularly, it would make a huge difference in how we are all fighting this virus. Those who test positive could be quarantined and cared for, and everyone who tests negative could re-enter the economy with confidence.”

It has put together a dedicated team of Amazon employees with a variety of skills, including research scientists, to begin the work of building incremental testing capacity. It has begun assembling the equipment needed to build its first lab and said it hopes to start testing small numbers of its front-line employees soon.

“We are not sure how far we will get in the relevant timeframe, but we think it’s worth trying, and we stand ready to share anything we learn with others.”

Amazon is drawing from another one of its leadership principles, “Frugality,” which it explains as accomplishing more with less. “Constraints breed resourcefulness, self-sufficiency, and invention.”

The company also gave a shoutout to employees, calling them heroes who are helping people get the products they need that they might not otherwise be able to get while maintaining social distancing.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply