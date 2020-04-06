eFulfillment Service Offers Free Storage to Medical Manufacturers

Sponsored Link
eFulfillment Service
eFulfillment Service is offering free storage for medical supplies to help hospitals, doctors and nurses get the supplies they need, and it’s asking its industry to follow its lead so that no manufacturer stalls production because they can’t afford storage, according to the company.

eFulfillment Service said it would provide free storage to any producer of medical supplies that helps with fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, as long as it has space available in its fulfillment center.

“Medical facilities everywhere are struggling to get what they need to fight the coronavirus, and shortly, manufacturing will respond with ramped up production,” explains John Lindberg, founder and President of eFulfillment Service. “That new inventory will need to be quickly and efficiently shipped to the places that need it. And eFulfillment Service is well prepared with the processes, equipment, trained work force and available space to provide those order fulfillment services.”

Medical manufacturers should email Medical@eFulfillmentService.com for details and procedures for sending inventory to eFulfillment Service, or call Brett Driver, Sales Manager, at 866-922-6783.

