eBay UK to Refund Fees for Temporary Store Closures

eBay is offering additional relief to UK sellers who are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic. “To relieve some of the pressure due to the changing circumstances around COVID-19, we’ll now refund your shop subscription fees if you have to shut down your eBay shop for an extended period of time,” it explained.

UK business sellers who put their eBay Store on Vacation (holiday settings) and hide all fixed-price listings will be eligible for up to 100% of their subscription fees for the month of April, May, or both.

Sellers must activate the “promotion” first and should read the terms and conditions carefully for details and restrictions – for example, “Any period where you turn on holiday settings but choose not to hide your fixed price listings does not qualify for this Promotion.”

In addition, private sellers are excluded, as are sellers who don’t have an active shop subscription on the 28th of March 2020. See the full announcement on the eBay.co.uk Announcement Board.

eBay is offering a similar promotion for Australian sellers which you can read about on the eBay Australia Announcement Board.