Advice for Sellers on What’s Trending Now on eBay

Sales of webcams on eBay are up over 1,000 percent from this time last year as people are forced to work from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That statistic was part of eBay’s report on what types of items are in high demand.

eBay executive Jordan Sweetnam published the report in a post on the Seller Announcement Board to help sellers as they source new products and “as a reminder that customers are in need of a wide variety of items, conditions and price points.” He also wrote, “Our business remains strong and more and more buyers are coming to eBay every day.”

Included in the report was a list of the top in-demand pre-owned products:

1) Puzzles 813%

2) Strength Training 694%

3) Webcams 673%

4) Painting Equipment & Supplies 194%

5) Cardio Equipment 181%

6) Laptop Docking Stations and Power Adapters 128%

7) Golf Training Aids 119%

8) Wireless Routers 79% and Mobile Hotspots 139%

9) VR Headsets 111%

10) Lego Building Toys 86%

Sweetnam ended his post advising sellers to use the data to think about what items to prominently feature, “or items that you could already have that people really want right now.”

You can find the entire infographic on the eBay Seller Announcement Board.