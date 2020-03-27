Amazon Executive Compensation and Shareholder Proposals

Amazon disclosed the 2019 salary and total compensation of its top executives including its CEO, and it detailed the issues on which shareholders will vote at its annual meeting in May.

The company revealed that founder and CEO Jeff Bezos earned $1.68 million in total compensation in 2019 – exactly the same as he gets each year. Of that, $81,840 is in the form of salary, and other compensation includes the cost of providing him with security.

Amazon also revealed Bezos’s 2019 total compensation was again 58 times that of the median compensated employee globally (which was $28,848 in 2019 and $28,836 in 2018).

The median annual total compensation for all US full-time Amazon employees was $36,640 in 2019, up from $35,096 from the prior year, “reflecting the effects of a full calendar year of our $15 per hour minimum wage in the US that went into effect on November 1, 2018.”

Amazon Executive Salary & Compensation 2027 – 2019

Jeffrey P. Bezos, CEO

2019 $1,681,840

2018 $1,681,840

2017 $1,681,840

Brian T. Olsavsky, SVP and Chief Financial Officer

2019 $163,200

2018 $6,933,349

2017 $163,200

Jeffrey M. Blackburn, SVP, Business Development

2019 $57,573,239

2018 $10,399,662

2017 $178,500

Andrew R. Jassy, CEO Amazon Web Services

2019 $348,809

2018 $19,732,666

2017 $194,447

Jeffrey A. Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer

2019 $210,725

2018 $19,722,047

2017 $184,781

Some of the annual compensation includes the cost of providing some executives with security. You can find additional details about executive compensation in the footnotes of the chart in the preliminary proxy statement published today.

Proxy statements are filed in advance of a company’s annual meeting, which in Amazon’s case is being held on May 27, 2020 this year.

The proxy statement also includes details about the matters on which shareholders will vote.

Shareholder proposals tackle a variety of issues including the following (see the filing for the complete list of both company and shareholder proposals with explanations and the company’s recommendations to shareholders):

Disclosure by Amazon of the environmental and social impacts of food waste generated from its operations.

An independent study of customers’ use Amazon’s facial recognition technology focusing on civil rights.

Disclosure of practices and enforcement of Amazon’s Offensive Products policies.

Creation of a mandatory independent Chairman of the Board (a position currently held by Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos).

Publication of a report on Amazon’s global median gender/racial pay gap.

You can find Amazon’s preliminary proxy statement on this page of the SEC.gov website, and leave a comment on the AuctionBytes Blog.