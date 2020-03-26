USPS Creates COVID-19 Response Command

The US Postal Service has created a COVID-19 Response Command headed by Chief Information Officer Kristin Seaver. The USPS is on the front lines of the coronavirus response as it helps deliver mail and packages to people, many of whom are under stay-at-home orders or advisories.

Postmaster General Megan Brennan established the group to help ensure the organization takes a comprehensive approach to its response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the USPS announcement.

Seaver stepped away from her regular duties to serve as Incident Commander, and Scott Bombaugh, Engineering Systems Vice President, will serve as acting CIO.

COVID-19 Response Command covers four key areas, each led by a USPS officer:

Employee response : Simon Storey, employee resource management vice president.

: Simon Storey, employee resource management vice president. Operational continuity : Joshua Colin, acting processing and maintenance operations vice president.

: Joshua Colin, acting processing and maintenance operations vice president. Business continuity : Mark Guilfoil, supply management vice president.

: Mark Guilfoil, supply management vice president. Customer continuity: Steve Monteith, marketing vice president.

While COVID-19 Response Command is active, other executives and managers will handle the duties of the officers involved with the group.