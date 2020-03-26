Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

USPS Creates COVID-19 Response Command

Ina Steiner
USPS
USPS Creates COVID-19 Response Command

The US Postal Service has created a COVID-19 Response Command headed by Chief Information Officer Kristin Seaver. The USPS is on the front lines of the coronavirus response as it helps deliver mail and packages to people, many of whom are under stay-at-home orders or advisories.

Postmaster General Megan Brennan established the group to help ensure the organization takes a comprehensive approach to its response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the USPS announcement.

Seaver stepped away from her regular duties to serve as Incident Commander, and Scott Bombaugh, Engineering Systems Vice President, will serve as acting CIO.

COVID-19 Response Command covers four key areas, each led by a USPS officer:

  • Employee response: Simon Storey, employee resource management vice president.
  • Operational continuity: Joshua Colin, acting processing and maintenance operations vice president.
  • Business continuity: Mark Guilfoil, supply management vice president.
  • Customer continuity: Steve Monteith, marketing vice president.

While COVID-19 Response Command is active, other executives and managers will handle the duties of the officers involved with the group.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply