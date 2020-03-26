eBay Delays Rollout of ‘Required’ Item Specifics in 2 Categories

eBay is delaying the rollout of “required” Item Specifics in two categories, it informed sellers last week.

In its 2020 eBay Spring Seller Update, it had announced plans to institute new required attributes in listings in the Electronics and Home and Garden categories this spring.

However, a reader forwarded EcommerceBytes an email he received from eBay informing him it would rollout the changes this summer instead.

eBay had begun making certain Item Specifics required in some categories last year, and it did not go well. Sellers in the clothing category are still dealing with the disruption as eBay continues working to fix the problems.

eBay didn’t reference the snafu in last week’s letter – nor did it mention its current work-from-home directives for many employees – when it wrote, “We have decided to extend this timeline into the Summer so we can release new selling features, and with the current global context, it’s become even more important to give you the space and time you need to adapt.”

So what’s the purpose of making some Item Specifics mandatory? eBay explained in a FAQ in the Spring Update: “We evaluated item specifics that buyers frequently use to find and purchase items (i.e., the item specifics buyers are using as search terms or as filters to narrow their search results down to the products they’re looking for). Based on our evaluation, we now require and recommend item specifics that matter most to buyers.”

Here’s the email eBay sent to the seller on March 19th with the subject line, “Extension for item specifics requirements & new selling features coming this Summer”:

Recently, we notified you about upcoming item specific requirements that were to be implemented March 31st in the Home & Garden and Electronics categories.

We have decided to extend this timeline into the Summer so we can release new selling features, and with the current global context, it’s become even more important to give you the space and time you need to adapt.

In the upcoming months, we will provide additional updates on the timeline for these requirements as well as the new selling features.

The item specifics you have already given us are important. The more data you give us about what you’re selling, the better we can match your item to what your buyers are looking for.

Plus, by providing more item specifics now, you’re getting a head start on your competitors.

We encourage you to continue to add as many item specifics as possible to all of your listings, in particular the list provided on our Seller Center page as these will become Required in the near future.

Reminder of new features to help with Item specifics requirements

As announced in our most recent Seller News, there are now two places on Seller Hub, on the Overview and Listings Tabs, where you can see which of your active listings have missing item specifics.

