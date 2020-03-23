Amazon Reminds FBA Sellers on Proper FBM Shipping Practices

Amazon offered advice to sellers impacted by its severe restrictions on its FBA fulfillment program. On March 17th, Amazon stopped accepting inbound shipments to its fulfillment centers for products other than high-demand goods such as household staples and medical supplies, citing overwhelming demand from customers for such items.

In its March 21st post, Amazon offered tips for sellers switching from FBA to Merchant Fulfilled Network (MFN), which many sellers refer to as FBM (Fulfilled by Merchant).

Much of its advice revolved around customer expectations around delivery and returns, such as “Manage your delivery time” and “Always provide valid tracking information.”

One seller offered advice of their own for colleagues to consider if thinking about moving from the FBA model to FBM, which you can find on this thread of the Amazon discussion board from March 18th.

Amazon also advised sellers, “Fulfill your orders with Amazon’s Buy Shipping,” writing:

“With Amazon’s Buy Shipping, you can buy shipping labels individually or in bulk, ship and confirm your orders, and track your shipments. Buy Shipping ensures that your products are delivered to the customers using a trusted network of shipping carriers. Learn more about the how to use and the benefits on the Buy Shipping services Help page.”

The marketplace finished its post with the reminder, “regardless of how you fulfill your orders you are required to comply with all other terms of your seller agreement and applicable Amazon policies.”

You can find the full post on the Seller Central portal on Amazon.com.