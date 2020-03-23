eBay Stores Get 50 Thousand Extra Free Listings through April

eBay is giving Store subscribers an extra 50,000 free fixed-price listings through the end of April. In Monday’s announcement, eBay also recapped some of the other protections provided to sellers as a result of the coronavirus outbreak; updated sellers on shipping issues; and addressed price gouging.

eBay Stores pay a monthly fee ranging from $7.95/month for a starter store (which comes with up to 100 fixed price and auction style listings) to $349.95/month (which comes with up to 10,000 fixed price and up to 1,000 auction style listings). eBay also offers an Enterprise level Store package.

The new promotion kicked off today, March 23, 2020, and ends on April 30, 2020.

Some very important things to note:

Stores Subscribers must activate the Promotion by selecting “Activate offer” on the Promotion landing page;

Fixed-price listings on eBay automatically renew!

Read the full terms for details and restrictions on this page of the eBay website.

As it had previously announced, eBay is offering Store subscribers deferred selling fees (more details will be forthcoming on Wednesday) and is offering all sellers expanded protection: it is suspending seller performance downgrades through the June 20th evaluation period, but will continue to upgrade sellers if their performance improves.

You can find Monday’s full post on the eBay Announcement Board.