eBay Sends Letter to Affiliates on Coronavirus Response

eBay sent a letter to affiliates about its response to the coronavirus outbreak. It focused on information about what the company was doing to crack down on price gouging (which it called predatory selling).

The eBay Partner Network sent the following email to participants on March 20th:

Here at eBay, we have been monitoring the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and are working closely with local leaders to ensure the safety and well-being of our community and employees. As our partner, we feel it’s important to keep you updated and aware of the steps we are taking.

Protecting consumers

We have been working with regional health authorities across the globe, who have been incredibly supportive of our mission to stop predatory selling. These include the US FDA, French Ministry of Economy, Italian and German medicine authorities, and the Westminster Trading Standards Department in the UK.

As of March 5, eBay US, IT, CA, and FR have blocked all new listings and removed existing listings that sell healthcare masks, hand sanitizers and gels, and disinfecting wipes. This is to comply with regulatory restrictions and protect consumers from unfair pricing behaviors exhibited by some sellers. We will also remove other commodities such as toilet paper and bleach if prices become disproportionately high.

Listings containing the words “coronavirus” or “COVID-19” have been blocked since February 3.

Starting March 16, buyers who search for terms related to COVID-19 will see a banner at the top of the search page that redirects them to the official WHO website.

Ensuring employee well-being

Many of our offices around the globe have instituted work-from-home directives to protect our employees and do what we can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Our employees remain focused on working in support of you.

Continuing work as usual

We will continue to ensure that restricted items are omitted from our feeds as appropriate, and are taking swift actions to prohibit predatory selling of restricted items. We encourage you to continue promoting items as you normally would.

We are working hard to keep the eBay Partner Network going strong and bring you the best experience possible. We are committed to keeping you informed as this situation evolves and will provide updates as able.

Thank you for your partnership and please don’t hesitate to contact us with any questions or concerns

The eBay Partner Network Team

