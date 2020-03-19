eBay Suspends Seller Performance Downgrades

eBay is suspending seller performance downgrades through the June 20th evaluation period. However, it will continue to upgrade sellers if their performance improves.

eBay said it is making the change because of “unprecedented challenges” sellers are facing due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak:

“eBay realizes that flexibility in business operations is essential right now. We want to reassure you that you will not be penalized for being unable to carry out usual operations. We understand there may be situations where you can’t get an item out the door as fast as normal or you have to unexpectedly cancel an order. So in supporting your needs, your Seller Performance Standards will not be negatively impacted during this period.”

Seller accounts will be protected from being downgraded from the upcoming March 20th seller performance standard evaluation until the June 20th evaluation, it explained.

“For example, if you were a Top Rated Seller on February 20th and your performance over the next evaluation period would have moved you down to Above Standard, you will now automatically retain your Top Rated status. If you were Above Standard on February 20th and your performance over this period would have moved you to Below Standard, you will now automatically remain Above Standard. That said, if your performance improves your status over any evaluation period, you will still move up as expected.”

eBay also urged sellers to deliver the “best possible buyer experience” and to put their Store in vacation mode if they find they are unable to fulfill orders.

“We are committed to helping you navigate this constantly changing situation and please continue to check back on the Community for further updates,” eBay wrote. “Stay safe, and thank you for selling on eBay.”

eBay made the announcement approximately 5 hours after its weekly chat session ended where sellers expressed anxiety over the impact of the virus on their sales and operations (see last evening’s AuctionBytes Blog post for details).