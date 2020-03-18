eBay Warns of Customer Service Delays

eBay warned users to expect customer service delays due to the coronavirus as it suspends phone support in some areas and transitions some staff to work from home.

eBay announcement follows:

Following guidance from local health authorities, we are currently operating with slightly reduced service staff while our customer service team transitions to working from home. As a result, customers are experiencing longer than usual wait times, and we have had to temporarily suspend phone support in some areas. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or delays in getting your service questions answered over the phone.

We are still providing phone support for some of our highest impact topics.

We will respond to all customers as soon as we can. In the meantime, we urge sellers to use one of our alternative resources to find answers to their questions:

eBay Seller Help, where you can quickly and easily manage returns, refunds, and other selling issues.

eBay Self Help*, where you can search across help topics and find answers to sellers’ most common questions.

eBay Seller Center, which gives sellers tips and advice for growing their business.

eBay Community, which has over 8 million members offering real-time advice and connection across thousands of discussion threads, forums, and groups.

We appreciate your patience while we get you the answers you need.

Stay safe, and thank you for selling on eBay.

SOURCE: eBay Announcement Board

*Note: eBay appears to have made a mistake in the link to the Self Help section, try going to the main eBay Customer Service landing page.