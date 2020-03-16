Amazon Experiences Some Stock Outs and Delivery Delays

Sponsored Link
Ina Steiner
Amazon Experiences Stock Outs and Delivery Delays

Amazon has run out of stock on some popular household staples and said it is experiencing some delivery delays. “We are working around the clock with our selling partners to ensure availability on all of our products, and bring on additional capacity to deliver all of your orders,” it announced on March 14th.

It’s providing updates on its response to COVID-19 on this page of its AboutAmazon.com blog – here is the full March 14th update to its post:

“We believe our role serving customers and the community during this time is a critical one, and we want to make sure people can get the items they need, when they need them. As COVID-19 has spread, we’ve recently seen an increase in people shopping online. In the short term, this is having an impact on how we serve our customers. In particular, you will notice that we are currently out of stock on some popular brands and items, especially in household staples categories. You will also notice that some of our delivery promises are longer than usual. We are working around the clock with our selling partners to ensure availability on all of our products, and bring on additional capacity to deliver all of your orders.”

Amazon is also providing updates via twitter.

