eBay Launches Export Program in Greece and Bulgaria

eBay launched a program called Export Revival, which is a regional spin-off of its Retail Revival program that is focused on expanding the trading reach of participants. eBay launched Export Revival program in Greece and Bulgaria.

Retail Revival teaches local retailers how to sell on eBay and gives them extra visibility, and eBay offers the program in cities in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, Ireland, Israel, and Russia, describing the program as follows:

“eBay partners with local city leaders in regions across the world to develop innovative small business programs that address specific retail challenges and scale solutions to benefit entrepreneurs across different communities.

“Through programs like Retail Revival, and its international adaptations like Export Revival, local business owners receive training and coaching to sell their unique inventory on a global marketplace, while strengthening ties within their local business community.”

With Export Revival, participants receive monthly training sessions taught by eBay experts; customized support; exposure to more than 183 million buyers in 190 global markets; a dedicated page on eBay.com highlighting the participants’ products; and a promotional campaign on eBay.

eBay launched the Retail Revival program in 2018, allowing the company to tout its support for small businesses and shops.

eBay said Export Revival is an international adaptation of eBay’s global Retail Revival initiative. “Each participating city has seen economic growth and an increase in exports of locally produced products,” it said in an announcement on the eBay corporate blog on Tuesday.