eBay Offers Sellers an Alternative to Turbo Lister

eBay is working with a third-party software provider to offer sellers an alternative to Turbo Lister, which eBay will stop supporting in July.

SixBit Software founder John Slocum confirmed that he has been working with eBay to provide a preferred solution for Turbo Lister, which is a desktop tool that allows sellers to manage their listings offline at no extra cost.

“eBay wants to make sure the Turbo Lister users have a smooth transition, and we have been working with them for some time to get a process in place,” he said.

It’s the latest twist in an unusual history Slocum has with eBay. The entrepreneur created eBay listing software Blackthorne in 1998, and he then sold the tool to eBay and became an employee.

After eBay laid him off 10 years later, he developed SixBit, extending the tool to help sellers list not only on eBay, but on rival marketplaces as well.

With eBay ending support for Turbo Lister, Slocum’s company created a special version of SixBit Software for TurboLister users with a lower price and with a “very gracious trial period.”

The “Turbo Lister Version of SixBit” contains all of the functionality of Turbo Lister, along with some familiar icons,” Slocum said. “In the future, if their businesses grow, they can easily upgrade to more functionality.”

“eBay felt it was very important to provide a low cost solution, so we agreed to reduced pricing on the Turbo Lister Edition. It will be $14.99/mon. which is less than our previously lowest cost option, the Home and Hobby Edition at $19.99/mon.”

Slocum said eBay also wanted to make sure that users had plenty of time to migrate and try the new solution before having to make any financial commitment, so TurboLister users will have a special offer of 6 months free.

“The plan is to introduce sellers to SixBit in groups to ensure all new users have access to speedy support from both SixBit and eBay support personnel through the migration process,” he said. “The trial period for each user will not start until they download and start using SixBit.”

Slocum said that although sellers will now have to pay a fee, “Turbo Lister users can build on a solution that will be around for a long time without the worry of it going away, plus they have the option to upgrade to higher levels of functionality to help their businesses grow in the future.”

He also said sellers may also be surprised to find a lot of useful features they didn’t know they needed.