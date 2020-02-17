eBay Reveals Top Categories for Charitable Fundraising

In 2019, over 19 million items were listed to benefit charities, and eBay buyers and sellers raised over $112 million for charity organizations globally last year. That’s a 10% increase over 2018. eBay also revealed the top categories for charitable fundraising: Electronics and Books, DVDs and Music topped the list.

eBay said it’s also seeing an increase in the number of charities who use its marketplace to help with fundraising and said there were over 83,500 charities enrolled on eBay. $101 million was raised globally by charities selling directly on eBay, up 22%, from more than 8.5 million listings.

In the US, over $68.5 million was raised by charities selling on eBay, including community-based Goodwill organizations, which collectively raised almost $28 million in 2019 (up 12% from the prior year).

The top US-based charities for funds raised on eBay for Charity in 2019 included Seattle Goodwill, GLIDE, Goodwill San Francisco, human-I-T, and the Salvation Army.

eBay has also unveiled that the Electronics category jumped up a spot to become the top category on eBay for Charity. The Top 5 categories by funds raised in 2019 were the following:

Electronics – $16.5m funds raised

Books, DVD’s and Music (Media) – $14.5 million funds raised

Fashion – $14 million funds raised

Collectibles – $12.5 million funds raised

Tickets, experiences and other (Lifestyle) – $10.5 million funds raised

You can find Friday’s press release about eBay for Charity on the eBay Inc. corporate blog.