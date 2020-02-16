Amazon Launches New FBA Seller Returns Feature

Amazon launched a new feature to give sellers enrolled in its FBA fulfillment program greater visibility into reimbursements and customer returns.

Customer returns tool: “We’ve added a tool to the FBA customer returns report page to give you greater visibility into reimbursements and customer returns.”

It provided instructions on how merchants could quickly see whether they had been reimbursed, if they qualified for reimbursement, or if Amazon was still waiting for a customer return to evaluate.

Amazon free replacements: “Sometimes customers want a replacement for an item rather than just return it. With Amazon free replacements, customers can opt for a free replacement instead of waiting for a refund and then buying the same item again. Amazon ships an identical item (if available) from your inventory when a free replacement is requested.”

The reaction from some sellers: Amazon makes it too easy for buyers to return items. One said free replacements only made sense if Amazon addressed what they called “excessive buyer fraud,” and said Amazon needed to do a better job evaluating items that were returned.

You can find the announcement and seller discussion on Amazon Seller Central.