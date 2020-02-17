Etsy Dangles Trip to HQ to Get Sellers Instagramming

Etsy is dangling an all-expense trip to Etsy’s headquarters in New York to get sellers to post on social networking site Instagram.

The “Why You Sell on Etsy” contest is open to sellers in the US, the UK, and Canada. To enter, sellers must share a photo or video on Instagram explaining why they sell on Etsy.

Sellers must tag @EtsySucess and include hashtag #EtsyHQVisitContent on their post to be considered.

“Etsy will select 8 winners for an all-expense paid trip to Etsy HQ in Brooklyn to attend a day of workshops and fun,” according to the announcement.

Sellers must enter the contest by March 1, 2020. Etsy didn’t say when it would hold the day of workshops at its Brooklyn, New York headquarters.

See the announcement on the Etsy boards for details and restrictions.