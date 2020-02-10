Amazon to Open its First Iowa Fulfillment Center

Amazon will open a new fulfillment center in Iowa, the first in the state.

The 645,000 square-foot facility in the city of Bondurant uses Amazon robotics and will be used to fulfill small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys.

Press release follows:

Amazon.com, Inc. announced plans to open its first fulfillment center in the state of Iowa in the city of Bondurant. The site, which is anticipated to launch in late 2020, will create 1,000 new full-time jobs with industry leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.

“We are delighted to be opening our first Iowa fulfillment center in the city of Bondurant and look forward to creating 1,000 new, full-time jobs with Amazon’s $15 minimum wage and industry-leading benefits,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “The site will help us continue to serve customers with great delivery options and we appreciate the strong support from local and state leaders.”

“Amazon’s announcement is jet-fuel for Iowa’s future. Amazon’s investment in East Polk County, and the Bondurant community ushers in a new era of innovation, with lasting benefits for employees, our citizens, our local businesses, and our state. Bondurant’s partnership with Amazon’s fulfillment center will spark growth for Main Street entrepreneurs, builds on Iowa’s high standard of living, and will improve hometown quality of life for families across Iowa,” noted Senator Zach Nunn (R-Bondurant).

At the new 645,000 square-foot fulfillment center employees will work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys.

“The city of Bondurant has seen tremendous growth and success over the last decade. Today’s announcement by Amazon will add another chapter to our city’s story. This is great news for the hundreds of Iowans who will be employed at the fulfillment center as well as the people of Bondurant,” noted State Representative Brian Lohse.

On top of Amazon’s $15 minimum wage, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families.

“The city of Bondurant is excited to welcome and work with Amazon, who is creating more than 1,000 jobs in our region,” said Curt Sullivan, Mayor of Bondurant. “Amazon’s investment in our community will have significant impact throughout the greater Des Moines region. This project supports the City’s vision to enhance economic development opportunities and diversify employment options. It also enables the City to upgrade the public infrastructure improvements around this site for the betterment of our community members. The investments and the jobs coming to Bondurant will enhance our ability to support future public improvements and spur additional economic development.”

“We are honored to be a part of the team that brought Amazon to Bondurant. Their investment in Eastern Polk county solidifies our area as a logistics hub. Amazon’s leadership will create a positive impact for jobs and culture in Central Iowa,” said Alex Lynch, Executive Director of East Polk Innovation Collaborative (EPIC).

Amazon has also pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in demand jobs. Programs will help Amazonians from all backgrounds access training to move into highly skilled roles across the company’s corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retails stores, and transportation network, or pursue career paths outside of Amazon.

“We are excited that Amazon is establishing a highly advanced robotic sortation center in Bondurant. Amazon’s project in Iowa further demonstrates the region is a logistics and technology hub and adds to the presence of other major tech companies with operations here,” said Jay Byers, CEO of the Greater Des Moines Partnership. “This project shows that Iowa continues to be recognized nationally as a top place for businesses to relocate or expand.”

SOURCE: Amazon Press Release