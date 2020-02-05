eBay Accepts 50 Sellers to Texas Retail Revival Program

eBay accepted 50 sellers to its Retail Revival program in Austin, Texas and held workshops for them this month on “how to thrive in the digital marketplace,” with sessions on “best practices in excelling on the eBay platform.”

eBay launched the Retail Revival program in 2018, offering training to local retailers and providing a mechanism by which eBay could tout its support for small businesses and shops.

It noted in Tuesday’s announcement that Austin is home to hundreds of eBay employees.

“Launched in 2018, Retail Revival empowers independent retailers to “stay local, sell global,” thereby keeping their retail communities intact and thriving,” it said. “It provides participating small business owners with the in-depth training, tools and promotional support they need to start and grow on eBay.”

eBay offers the Retail Revival program in cities in North America and overseas, including in the UK and Russia.

eBay said that in Texas, 95% of eBay-enabled small businesses export, compared to 1.5 percent of traditional businesses, reaching customers in 16 markets around the world to date.

“The Retail Revival program is core to our mission at eBay: to empower our sellers and create sustainable economic opportunity,” eBay said. “The Austin expansion follows successful Retail Revival program launches in Akron, Ohio; Lansing, Michigan; Greensboro, North Carolina; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as well as international programs in six cities around the world, including Wolverhampton, UK, and Halifax, Canada.”

Participants in Retail Revival get extra help including exposure on ebay.com/retailrevival. eBay said that, to date, over 400 participating businesses have generated over $20 million in GMV and have sold to buyers in nearly 170 countries.

You can read more about the launch of the program in Austin on the eBay corporate blog.