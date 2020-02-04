Amazon Expands in California and Tennessee

Amazon opened a new 48,000 square foot office for Alexa tech teams located in Santa Barbara, California, and plans to create 150 additional tech jobs in the city, the company announced on Tuesday.

Amazon currently has dozens of open roles located in Santa Barbara, including Software and Data Engineers, Knowledge Engineers, Data Scientists, Machine Learning Associates, Product Managers, and more.

The tech teams based in Santa Barbara work with scientists in Amazon’s Development Center in Cambridge, England to develop new ways to power Alexa’s factual knowledge in devices such as Amazon Echo and Fire TV.

Amazon also announced at the end of January plans to open a new 855,000 square foot fulfillment center in Tennessee by the 2020 holiday shopping season.

The facility is Amazon’s sixth in the state and will be the first in Tennessee to feature Amazon Robotics technology. “More than 1,000 full-time employees will work alongside robotics technology to pick, pack and ship smaller-sized customer items, such as books, electronics and consumer goods, to name a few,” the company said.

The 1,000 new, full-time jobs at the Memphis site will be in addition to the company’s 6,500 full-time employees across Tennessee. Amazon currently has fulfillment and sortation sites in Charleston, Chattanooga, Lebanon, Memphis, Murfreesboro and Nashville. It also has a Prime Now hub in Nashville and various delivery hubs across the state.