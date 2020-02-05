Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

BigCommerce Adds Multi-Currency Features for International Sales

Ina Steiner
BigCommerce
BigCommerce Adds Multi-Currency Features for International Sales

BigCommerce launched a suite of multi-currency features to help merchants “natively” present, transact and settle in more than 100 currencies, stating that it strengthens the ability to sell cross-border to shoppers around the globe.

The ecommerce platform explained that it provides merchants’ international customers with localized shopping experiences tailored to their native language and currency.

It was made possible through pre-built integrations with leading payment providers Adyen, Elavon, Klarna, PayPal Express Checkout, and Stripe. In addition, BigCommerce plans to add support for Barclaycard, BlueSnap and PayPal powered by Braintree in early 2020.

BigCommerce Chief Product Officer Jimmy Duvall explained, “BigCommerce’s enterprise-level multi-currency tools allow our merchants to quickly scale into new markets without forcing them to work with just one payment provider.”

The solution is available now across all plan types at no additional cost. See the full announcement on the BigCommerce website.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply