BigCommerce Adds Multi-Currency Features for International Sales

BigCommerce launched a suite of multi-currency features to help merchants “natively” present, transact and settle in more than 100 currencies, stating that it strengthens the ability to sell cross-border to shoppers around the globe.

The ecommerce platform explained that it provides merchants’ international customers with localized shopping experiences tailored to their native language and currency.

It was made possible through pre-built integrations with leading payment providers Adyen, Elavon, Klarna, PayPal Express Checkout, and Stripe. In addition, BigCommerce plans to add support for Barclaycard, BlueSnap and PayPal powered by Braintree in early 2020.

BigCommerce Chief Product Officer Jimmy Duvall explained, “BigCommerce’s enterprise-level multi-currency tools allow our merchants to quickly scale into new markets without forcing them to work with just one payment provider.”

The solution is available now across all plan types at no additional cost. See the full announcement on the BigCommerce website.