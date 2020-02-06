eBay Expands International Shipping Service

eBay is expanding a new international shipping service that was originally called “eBay Send” during its pilot period.

In November, we reported that eBay was allowing only certain sellers to use the service but planned to launch it in January 2020 – and we noted that it was very different from the eBay Global Shipping program.

The landing page for eBay Send now redirects to a page where it refers to the service as “eBay international standard delivery.” The company explains the new shipping option as follows:

“We’ve worked hard to establish the best international shipping prices for you so you can pocket more of your profits.

“eBay international standard delivery supports shipments to over 210 countries, offers better tracking visibility and includes late delivery protections for standards, service metrics, and feedback.”

Sellers interested in using the service should read the Terms of Service carefully. Be aware, for example, of size and weight limits, and sellers who use the program may be subject to additional charges:

“You may be liable to pay us for additional costs We incur as a result your failure to comply with these Terms. These will vary depending on the circumstances. For example, failed deliveries might incur costs for Parcel return, storage or destruction. You may also incur additional charges if you fail to correctly package an item or provide incorrect weights and dimensions of your Parcel.”

You can find the details on the eBay international standard delivery Terms of Service page.