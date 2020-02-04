Why the USPS Launched a Premium Tracking Option

The US Postal Service launched USPS Premium Tracking, which, for a fee, extends the length of time that customers can access the tracking history of a domestic package. We were first to report the new feature on Sunday thanks to a tip from a reader.

We’ve since learned that the optional service includes a premium tracking statement that can be used as “USPS evidence of delivery” to resolve disputes and for legal and court proceedings.

Currently, customers using usps.com have limited access to tracking information for non-signature (120 days) and signature items (two years). Customers who purchase USPS Premium Tracking will have access to their online tracking data for as long as 10 years for a fee.

The USPS announced the feature on Monday on its News Link portal, where it explained how customers might wish to the optional tracking feature:

“USPS Premium Tracking is aimed at customers who need evidence of delivery to resolve disputes and claims; evidence of mailing or delivery and delivery attempts for legal and court proceedings; and an official, authentic source of data for legal and financial sources.”

Other things to know about Premium Tracking: Customers must have a usps.com account to purchase the service, and “the new tool can only be purchased for one package at a time.”

The USPS also provided EcommerceBytes with the following statement on Tuesday:

“Effective late January, and consistent with our investment in innovations that enhance the customer experience, the U.S. Postal Service introduced USPS Premium Tracking which offers customers the option to retain tracking data for longer periods of time.

“Currently, access to USPS tracking information for non-signature items is limited to 120 days and information for signature items is available for two years. With the launch of USPS Premium Tracking, customers can now access USPS Tracking data from an additional six months to 10 years for a nominal fee.

“In addition to the extended access to tracking data, USPS Premium Tracking includes a premium tracking statement that may be used as USPS evidence of delivery to resolve disputes and claims or critical evidence of mailing, delivery, or delivery attempts for legal and court proceedings. Small businesses, law offices, ecommerce marketplace, financial institutions, pharmaceutical providers, and others can benefit from extended access to tracking data for Proof of Delivery to resolve disputes and claims.

“For more information about USPS Premium Tracking, including eligible products and fees, please click here.”

