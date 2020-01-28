eBay to Roll Out Unique Integration with Royal Mail

eBay will roll out a very unique integration with UK’s Royal Mail this year, according to interim CEO Scott Schenkel.

The CEO made the remarks during the fourth-quarter 2019 earnings call with Wall Street analysts on Tuesday when discussing eBay product initiatives and loyalty programs in different international regions.

“What you’ll see in 2020 is a very unique integration with Royal Mail that’s going to allow tracking, which doesn’t happen today. It’s going to allow tracking on eBay that’ll be unique to eBay.

“So consumers in the UK will be able to see where their packages are and improve their trust and confidence in receiving and when they’re going to receive their item,” he said.

Schenkel’s comment was in response to an analyst who noted that eBay’s international business had decelerated in the fourth quarter even though internet sales taxes were not an issue there as they were in the US. The analyst had asked Schenkel if he could call out any big product initiatives in any countries to help with international growth.

In addition to the Royal Mail integration in the UK, Schenkel called out Korea’s paid loyalty program, which has 2 million members, as well as Germany’s paid loyalty program.

