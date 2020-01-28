Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

eBay to Roll Out Unique Integration with Royal Mail

Ina Steiner
eBay
eBay to Roll Out Unique Integration with Royal Mail

eBay will roll out a very unique integration with UK’s Royal Mail this year, according to interim CEO Scott Schenkel.

The CEO made the remarks during the fourth-quarter 2019 earnings call with Wall Street analysts on Tuesday when discussing eBay product initiatives and loyalty programs in different international regions.

“What you’ll see in 2020 is a very unique integration with Royal Mail that’s going to allow tracking, which doesn’t happen today. It’s going to allow tracking on eBay that’ll be unique to eBay.

“So consumers in the UK will be able to see where their packages are and improve their trust and confidence in receiving and when they’re going to receive their item,” he said.

Schenkel’s comment was in response to an analyst who noted that eBay’s international business had decelerated in the fourth quarter even though internet sales taxes were not an issue there as they were in the US. The analyst had asked Schenkel if he could call out any big product initiatives in any countries to help with international growth.

In addition to the Royal Mail integration in the UK, Schenkel called out Korea’s paid loyalty program, which has 2 million members, as well as Germany’s paid loyalty program.

Read more about eBay’s fourth-quarter earnings in, “eBay GMV Down 4 Percent in the Fourth Quarter 2019” on the EcommerceBytes Blog, and leave a comment.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply