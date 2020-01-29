Expect eBay to Launch an International Shipping Option

eBay told sellers it was working on a new option to help them manage the shipping costs for their international listings.

Monday’s email to sellers came a day after USPS raised its shipping rates, but the message was vague – one reader called it “kind of an odd email” from eBay.

Another marketplace offers clues about what eBay might be working on, however. Two weeks ago, Etsy announced a new international shipping service for packages weighing under one pound. As we reported, “Etsy partnered with an Asendia affiliated company to offer the Etsy Global Postal Shipping program, which Etsy said includes an affordable international shipping option that uses First Class International Parcel services.”

The reader forwarded the following January 17th email from eBay:

Date: January 27, 2020

Subject: A follow up to the USPS rate change

USPS rate changes went into effect yesterday

Dear Seller,

In December 2019, we announced general rate increases for the three major U.S. carriers. The last adjustment from USPS went into effect yesterday, January 26.

With each annual rate increase, we know that it’s important for you to understand how all the changes combined will impact your individual needs and overall shipping costs. We have also reviewed carrier services and costs and how they may affect sellers, and we want to communicate some changes you can expect to see in our shipping programs.

You will see little change to domestic USPS rates, but you will notice a rate increase for the USPS international shipping label. Recognizing the impact on your business, the eBay team has been working to address this challenge. Stay tuned for a new option to help you manage the shipping costs for your international listings.

Thank you for selling on eBay.

The eBay Shipping Team

Another thing worth noting about the email: eBay characterized this month’s USPS rate change as having little impact on its sellers’ costs.