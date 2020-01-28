eBay Promotes Deals on Luxury Brand Watches in New Report

eBay is promoting its marketplace as the perfect place to get a deal on a luxury watch with the publication of a new report on Tuesday, and it’s showcasing deals offering up to 30% off on top brands.

Want a pre-owned men’s 18K gold Rolex with a list price of $57,400 for only $41,450? Or a new (with tags) women’s Tag Heuer with a retail price of $2,000 for only $1,289.68?

Those are just two of the watches featured on www.eBay.com/LuxuryWatches, a landing page eBay promoted in a post on Tuesday showcasing its new “2020: Luxury Watch Report.”

“The report reveals the best-selling brands in resale and the top trends to watch in 2020 according to insiders based on marketplace data,” according to eBay.

In it, eBay reveals the top five luxury watch brands globally: Rolex, Omega, Breitling, Tag Heuer, and Patek Philippe. “Rolex rules resale: The brand accounts for 25% of luxury watch sales and stainless steel models like the Submariner and GTM-Master dominate,” according to the report.

eBay revealed the following data points:

A watch is sold every 5 seconds on eBay.

There are over 150,000 on average daily live listings for luxury watches.

eBay sold over 2 million watches in 2019 with nearly 8 million watches sold over the past three years.

“As a leader in the secondary watch market, estimated as a $5 billion industry, watches are one of the top-selling categories on eBay” – check out Tuesday’s announcement on the eBay corporate blog.