Etsy Highlights February Trends

Etsy’s Jewelry, Accessories, and Bags categories are popular year-round, but those categories see a boost in February and May, the marketplace revealed in a recent Seller Handbook post.

The boost in sales coincides with some key holidays, it explained – sales jump ahead of Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, and Father’s Day.

Etsy made the revelation in this Seller Handbook guide where sellers can also find category-specific insights like Etsy search data and shopping trends, “with quick steps for taking advantage of the increased traffic we see in these categories around upcoming occasions.”

For example, Etsy found a 57% year-over-year increase in Jewelry, Accessories, and Bags category searches for “personalized” or “custom.”

The takeaway: “Unique accessories can help a buyer express themselves and make thoughtful gifts. Customizable options—like names, birthstones, initials, or designs featuring the buyer’s hand drawing or handwriting—consistently perform well.”

And it provided some ways sellers could take advantage of the trend – “Capture any personalized options you offer in variation photos and a single photo,” for example, it suggested.

Etsy also published a separate post highlighting black-owned Etsy shops as it gets ready to celebrate Black History Month in February “and the incredible contributions made by the African American community.”

The post links to an “Editors Picks” landing page featuring products made by African American shop owners.