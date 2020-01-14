Report of a Problem with eBay’s Analytics Tool

A seller reported the following problem with eBay’s analytics tool in a post on the Ecommerce EKG global systems announcement board: “The Sales Reports Plus link located in the Seller Hub under seller tools is returning an error since January 11, 2020.”

eBay explains Sales Reports in its help file as a tool that helps sellers understand how their business is performing on eBay and how sellers can improve their sales.

Sales Reports is a free tool that allows sellers to do the following:

Measure your sales performance against your sales goals

Find out which factors contribute to sales

Determine areas of opportunity and areas for improvement

Refine your selling strategies to ensure success

Another version of the tool, Sales Reports Plus, is included free to eBay Store owners. The Plus version offers additional features, such as viewing sales by category, selling format and ending time, and unpaid item activity.

The seller explained to us in an email why the unavailability of Sales Report Plus is a significant problem for her:

“The sales reports plus is the only reporting tool we have, I usually start looking at the beginning of the month to see the reports from the previous month. I am mostly interested in what were the best days and best times of my sales and implement those results when deciding what day and time to start my listings, since new listings get extra boost for several hour after posting.”

When she tries to access the tool through the link in Seller Hub, it leads to an error page with the following message: “It’s not you. It’s us. Our server is down, but we’ll have things back to normal soon. If you still need help, visit our help pages.”

We asked the seller if she was aware if anyone else was experiencing the problem, and she said she checked with friends who reported the same issue.