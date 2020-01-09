Sponsored Link
eBay Spokesperson Ryan Moore Departs for Facebook

Ina Steiner
eBay
eBay’s Director of Communications Ryan Moore left the company in December after being its spokesperson for over 7 years. He is now leading financial communications at Facebook.

Moore’s exit comes 3 months after the departure of his boss Steve Wymer – the same month that CEO Devin Wenig abruptly exited the company. Wymer had been at eBay for only 9 months, serving as Senior Vice President, Chief Communications Officer, and Chair of the eBay Foundation.

Among Moore’s responsibilities at eBay was overseeing its global corporate reputation efforts, which included “elevating the eBay brand with key audiences and protecting the company’s reputation through proactive issues management, rapid response to trending issues and aggressive monitoring of the media landscape.”

Many EcommerceBytes readers know him as the voice of the company. He led communication efforts for Business, Selling, Global Growth, Advertising, Merchant Development, Trust, Risk, Security, Government Relations, Customer Experience, and Legal – while supporting Technology, Product and Consumer communication initiatives, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

