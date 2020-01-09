Sponsored Link
eBay Loses Marketing Exec Who Worked on Recent Turnaround

The marketing executive in charge of growing eBay Marketplaces globally is departing the company. David Doctorow had joined eBay in 2016 as Head of Global Growth, eBay Marketplaces.

Effective February 3, 2020, he will become CEO of media empire News Corp.’s Move, Inc. unit, which operates realtor.com.

According to the announcement issued by News Corp., “Mr. Doctorow helped eBay through a successful turnaround in recent years, leading a versatile global team and implementing significant marketing tech and workforce advancements at the company.”

Prior to joining eBay he was Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Expedia.

News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson called Doctorow a “thoughtful, dynamic leader with vast experience in contemporary digital commerce.”

“Realtor.com is the pre-eminent marketplace for consumers and real estate professionals, and David’s digital drive and his marketing savvy will enhance the company and the industry for years to come,” Thomson said.

